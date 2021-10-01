BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

