Bob’s Repair Market Capitalization Achieves $901,816.13 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $901,816.13 and $7,913.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.