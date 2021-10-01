Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Get Bodycote alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYPLF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bodycote (BYPLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.