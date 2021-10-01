Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

