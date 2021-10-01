Bollard Group LLC Invests $113,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Concentrix stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $181.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,433,760. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

