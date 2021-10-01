Bollard Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

