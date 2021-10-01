BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 381.2% in September

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 381.2% from the August 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $283,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter valued at $152,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIMI opened at $0.72 on Friday. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

