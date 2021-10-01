Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 94.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.57. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$33.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 167.51%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

