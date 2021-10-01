Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $74,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $43.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

