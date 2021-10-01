Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $685,423.85

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $685,423.85 and $1,828.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00195405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.