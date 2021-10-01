Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

