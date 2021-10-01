Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Broadstone Net Lease in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

