Brokerages Anticipate CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.99 Million

Brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will report $88.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.97 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $346.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter worth about $71,231,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 831.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 583,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

