Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.54. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

