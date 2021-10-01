Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LexinFintech.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.42.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
