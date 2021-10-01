Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $506,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

