Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

M stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

