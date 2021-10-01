Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.53. PDC Energy reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

