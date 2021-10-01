Brokerages Anticipate Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.78 million and a PE ratio of -15.05. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

