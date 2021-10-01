Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,655 shares of company stock valued at $18,300,593 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

