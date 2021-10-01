Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.15.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 491.3% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

