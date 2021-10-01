Brokerages Expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nikola will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 6,706,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,356,757. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

