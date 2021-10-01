Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 298,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

