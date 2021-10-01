Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

SGRY traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

