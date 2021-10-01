Brokerages Set Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) PT at $17.10

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Covanta stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 136.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,619,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,348 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $27,889,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $17,345,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Covanta by 938.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 629,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 568,550 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

