Brokerages Set Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) PT at C$8.04

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

DXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

