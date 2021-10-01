Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $44.80

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.