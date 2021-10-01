Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $12.75

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 580,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

