Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) PT at C$6.35

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 471,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,210. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.