Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $23.58

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 391,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

