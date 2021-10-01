Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $9.15. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

