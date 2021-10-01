Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
