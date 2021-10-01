BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

BRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE BRT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of -37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 222.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

