Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. The segment reported robust demand for the company’s high-performance scientific instruments, life science and diagnostic solutions driven by a solid end-market recovery. Strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter substantially drove year-over-year gross and operating margins despite increase in R&D and marketing and sales investments in Project Accelerate 2.0. Raised 2021 financial outlook is another upside. Strong solvency is an added plus. Bruker has outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s bottom line, Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Bruker has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

