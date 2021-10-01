Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR opened at $51.74 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

