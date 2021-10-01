Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.64 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $10.64 million and $1.70 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.