Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, an increase of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 215,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,149.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Buzzi Unicem stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

