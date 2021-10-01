Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 23.85% 10.13% 1.23% Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 3.08 $37.47 million $1.05 23.39 Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.64 $23.64 million $2.19 10.68

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Byline Bancorp and Unity Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Byline Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats Unity Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

