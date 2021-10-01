Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 2.8%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 2,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 904.23 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,522,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

