California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

