Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $621.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

