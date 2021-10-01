Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,714 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 32,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

VFMO opened at $128.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.