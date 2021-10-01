Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,656 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 470,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,979,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,091,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,729.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 240,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 232,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $34.20 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

