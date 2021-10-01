Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.2% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE:DKS opened at $119.77 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

