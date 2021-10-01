Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $116.39 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.17 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

