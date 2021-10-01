Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 30,517 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

