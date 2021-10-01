Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 239,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,333,692 shares.The stock last traded at $65.04 and had previously closed at $65.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 422.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 517,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 396,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

