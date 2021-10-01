CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
CannaGrow Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.