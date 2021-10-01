CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. CannaGrow has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

