Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.56

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.56 and traded as high as $24.97. Canon shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 390,515 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 198,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 151,307 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

