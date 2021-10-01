Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 268,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,773. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.05. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

