Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Truist raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

